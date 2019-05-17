Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/executive-wealth-management-llc-has-137000-holdings-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.