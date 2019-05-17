Eversource Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.
Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.
In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,201 shares of company stock worth $8,238,010. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
