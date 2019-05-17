Eversource Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,201 shares of company stock worth $8,238,010. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

