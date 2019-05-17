Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,700 Shares of Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Finisar were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Finisar by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 260,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNSR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

FNSR stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.79. Finisar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $327.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finisar Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

