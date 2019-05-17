Euronext (ENX) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.00 ($68.60).

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €63.90 ($74.30) on Friday. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

