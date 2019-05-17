Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.80

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 1,382 ($18.06) on Friday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a twelve month low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,462 ($19.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERM shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

