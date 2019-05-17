Equus Total Return (EQS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:EQS opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. Equus Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equus Total Return stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 5.06% of Equus Total Return worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

