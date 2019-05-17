Equity Investment Corp Sells 18,321 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $50,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Torchmark by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Torchmark by 773.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Zucconi sold 18,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $1,584,419.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,009.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $25,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,132 shares of company stock worth $22,913,973. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TMK opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equity Investment Corp Sells 18,321 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/equity-investment-corp-sells-18321-shares-of-torchmark-co-tmk.html.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.