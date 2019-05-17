Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 17th (BIDU, BNTGF, CATB, CRAY, KWS, SYY, UPLD, VEOEY, WMT, WTRH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 17th:

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sysco has outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of strength of its U.S. Foodservice operations, wherein local case volumes rose for the 20th straight time in third-quarter fiscal 2019. The company is also gaining from its strategies for 2020, which include enhancing consumers’ experience, optimizing business, stimulating power of its people and achieving operational efficacy. These upsides along with focus on buyouts and cost-containment efforts helped the company deliver top and bottom-line growth in the third quarter. Also, these efforts should provide cushion against rising costs and international unit challenges. During the quarter, the U.S. Foodservice unit saw high supply-chain costs across warehouse and transportation. Moreover, the international unit was somewhat dragged by Brexit-related worries and currency woes.”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Walmart has outpaced the industry in the past year, backed by focus on strengthening e-commerce and store operations. These factors aided the company retain sturdy comps trend in first-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein earnings marked its fifth straight beat. Further, U.S. comps rose for the 19th straight time. Further, e-commerce sales surged on robust Walmart.com and online grocery performances. Encouragingly, e-commerce sales are expected to rise nearly 35% in fiscal 2020. The company is also making efforts to improve its International unit by shifting focus to profitable countries. However, the addition of Flipkart was a drag on Walmart’s operating income. Moreover, transportation costs, compelling pricing strategy and tariff-related worries are threats to margins. Nonetheless, the Flipkart deal bodes well for the long term.”

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “In the first quarter, Xcel Energy’s earnings were in line with estimates and revenues were better than expected. The company gained from higher electric and natural gas margin, courtesy of regulatory rate outcomes and favorable weather. However, the company’s high debt level as well as increasing O&M and interest expenses is a concern The company's debt/capital ratio is currently higher than the industry average. Never the less in the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The company plans to reduce carbon emission in the generation portfolio to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. The company aims to boost shareholders’ value by increasing dividend rate by 5-7% annually.”

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

