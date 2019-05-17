Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s FY2019 Earnings (BWAY)

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWAY. Raymond James began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $10.82 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

