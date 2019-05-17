Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 170.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equinix were worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 344.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $491.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $494.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total transaction of $734,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.96, for a total value of $484,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,776,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.44.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

