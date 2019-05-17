Entegris (ENTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital set a $51.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.38.

Entegris stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. 10,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,685. Entegris has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $522,253.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,590 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,123,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,375,000 after acquiring an additional 402,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,330,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,918,000 after acquiring an additional 589,776 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,791,000 after acquiring an additional 360,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,329,000 after acquiring an additional 582,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

