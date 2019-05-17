Ensurance Ltd (ENA) Insider Acquires A$11,176.14 in Stock

Ensurance Ltd (ASX:ENA) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 532,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,176.14 ($7,926.34).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 967,803 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,259.47 ($15,786.86).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 254,248 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,627.44 ($5,409.53).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 745,752 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,372.56 ($15,867.06).

On Monday, March 18th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 306,250 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,493.75 ($6,733.16).

On Friday, March 15th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 193,750 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,006.25 ($4,259.75).

On Monday, February 18th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 66,787 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,137.18 ($1,515.73).

Shares of ASX:ENA remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday. Ensurance Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

Ensurance Company Profile

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company also provides home and contents insurance; licensed builder annual construction, plant, and liability insurance; licensed builder project specific construction insurance; specified construction (owner builder) insurance; property owner's liability insurance; and trades insurance through online.

