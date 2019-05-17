EnerSys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 18.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 109.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

