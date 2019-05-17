EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.
ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.
Shares of ENS stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EnerSys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ENS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/enersys-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-ens.html.
About EnerSys
EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.