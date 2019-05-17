Enerplus Corp (ERF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

