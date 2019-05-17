Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 17th, 2019 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

ET traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.83. 72,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,096,794. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.