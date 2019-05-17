Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

ET traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.83. 72,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,096,794. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

