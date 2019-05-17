Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 815 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $78.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

