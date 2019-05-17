Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.