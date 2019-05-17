Emera (EMA) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2019 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.40.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE:EMA opened at C$51.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Emera has a one year low of C$38.09 and a one year high of C$51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 2.90000010906572 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.