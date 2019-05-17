Embraer (ERJ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. 85,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,407. Embraer has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of -0.25.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down from $24.50) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Embraer (ERJ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/embraer-erj-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Embraer by 87.3% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,114,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,714 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Embraer by 11.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,931,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Embraer by 2,209.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,383 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Embraer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,514,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,895,000 after purchasing an additional 793,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Embraer by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 757,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.