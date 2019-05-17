Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 106,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,316. The stock has a market cap of $538.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.45. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 70.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

