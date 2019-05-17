Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.45 Million

Analysts expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to report sales of $683.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.30 million and the highest is $713.70 million. Eldorado Resorts reported sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of ERI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.46. 589,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 198,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

