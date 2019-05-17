Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,369 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total value of $939,897.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EW traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,870. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $134.38 and a 12 month high of $197.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $559,646,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,369 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-vp-donald-e-bobo-jr-sells-5369-shares.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.