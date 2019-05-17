Edgewater Technology (ALYA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Eight Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:ALYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,298. Edgewater Technology has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edgewater Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Edgewater Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

