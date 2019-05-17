Echostar (SATS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SATS. BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. 34,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,706. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Echostar has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echostar will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Echostar by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Echostar by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Echostar by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Echostar by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Echostar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

