eBitcoinCash (EBCH) Price Up 8.5% This Week

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. eBitcoinCash has a total market cap of $547,661.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBitcoinCash has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One eBitcoinCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBitcoinCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00347218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00814660 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00153113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000994 BTC.

eBitcoinCash Token Profile

eBitcoinCash launched on March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official website is CoinPulse.io . eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.