E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.60 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.60 ($12.33) target price by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.22 ($10.72) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

