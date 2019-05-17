E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.60 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.60 ($12.33) target price by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.22 ($10.72) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

