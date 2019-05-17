DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DXPE. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.49.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. DXP Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 14,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $606,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

