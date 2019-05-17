DuluxGroup Limited (ASX:DLX) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of DLX opened at A$9.74 ($6.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.76. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. DuluxGroup has a 1 year low of A$6.31 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of A$9.87 ($7.00).

Get DuluxGroup alerts:

WARNING: “DuluxGroup Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.43 (DLX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/duluxgroup-limited-plans-interim-dividend-of-0-43-dlx.html.

About DuluxGroup

DuluxGroup Limited manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes paints, coatings, adhesives, and garden care and other building products in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, South East Asia, China, and the United Kingdom. The company's Dulux ANZ segment offers decorative paints; and woodcare, texture, protective, powder, and industrial coatings for consumer and professional trade markets.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DuluxGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuluxGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.