DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Position Trimmed by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. DSP Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 141,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSPG opened at $13.84 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $322.40 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

