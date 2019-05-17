DPW (DPW) Trading Down 15%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price traded down 15% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 6,760,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 2,299,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

In related news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,722,024 shares in the company, valued at $206,642.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $122,900.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DPW stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.20% of DPW worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

