Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,147.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $453,683.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,432.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,169 shares of company stock worth $6,615,921. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $9,820,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. 815,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,831. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $82.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

