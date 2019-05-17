Dinero (DIN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Dinero coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Dinero has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $8,909.00 and $1,195.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

