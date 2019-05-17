DigitalNote (XDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $609,454.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a market cap of $9.36 million and $609,454.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.01106577 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011418 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000706 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

