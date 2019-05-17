Digimarc (DMRC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digimarc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Digimarc stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $728.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.15. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Research analysts predict that Digimarc will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aimee Arana sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $84,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $718,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,702. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Digimarc by 58,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digimarc by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

