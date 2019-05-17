DHI Group (DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHX. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. Analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,898. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock worth $64,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

