Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DWNI. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays set a €44.20 ($51.40) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.43 ($53.98).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €42.61 ($49.55) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

