Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €37.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.59 ($41.38).

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €28.07 ($32.64). 4,490,878 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

