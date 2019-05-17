Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (FEVR)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FEVR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,560 ($46.52).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,961 ($38.69) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 55.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.28 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $4.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

