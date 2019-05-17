Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for St. James’s Place (STJ)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STJ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,359 ($17.76) to GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 965 ($12.61) in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,190.82 ($15.56).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,143 ($14.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,246 ($16.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 29.73 ($0.39) dividend. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

