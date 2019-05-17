Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.28 ($28.24).

G1A stock opened at €25.05 ($29.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €34.60 ($40.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

