Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 37,953 Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (TYBS)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TYBS opened at $19.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

