Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Gold Corp (AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Get Atlantic Gold alerts:

AGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Shares of AGB stock opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. Atlantic Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08.

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.64 million for the quarter.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.