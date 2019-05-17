Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the ten analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Designer Brands’ rating score has improved by 6.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.29 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Designer Brands an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, CL King raised shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Designer Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,779. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $843.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth $487,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth $587,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

