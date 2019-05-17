Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.81. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,979. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

