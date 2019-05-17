Decision Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (HST)

Decision Token (CURRENCY:HST) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Decision Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Over the last week, Decision Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decision Token has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $350,750.00 worth of Decision Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00344874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00809420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00152030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004943 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Decision Token’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. Decision Token’s total supply is 48,240,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,025,998 tokens. Decision Token’s official website is horizonstate.com . Decision Token’s official message board is medium.com/horizonstate . The Reddit community for Decision Token is /r/HorizonState and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decision Token’s official Twitter account is @horizonstate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decision Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decision Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decision Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decision Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

