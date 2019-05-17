David A. Dye Sells 3,478 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $95,714.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $388.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

