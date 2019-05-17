Datametrex AI (DM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 730000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Datametrex AI from C$0.28 to C$0.23 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

