Dash (DASH) Price Up 18.3% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $436.05 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $134.49 or 0.01875780 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, YoBit, SouthXchange and OKEx. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,811,574 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Poloniex, xBTCe, Ovis, Gate.io, Koineks, Bitfinex, Coinhub, Upbit, C-Patex, BitBay, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Liquid, Huobi, Coindeal, Braziliex, Bittrex, ACX, Bitbns, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Graviex, BitFlip, HBUS, Mercatox, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, Coinbe, Liqui, Tux Exchange, COSS, WazirX, Indodax, Bleutrade, Kraken, Coinroom, C-CEX, BX Thailand, Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, LocalTrade, B2BX, Coinsuper, WEX, Cryptomate, Iquant, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Bittylicious, Instant Bitex, Bibox, SouthXchange, Coinrail, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Crex24, CryptoBridge, LBank, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Bisq, Coinsquare, Bitinka, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Exmo, CEX.IO and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

