Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 5,440 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 5,440 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,390.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TURN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 41,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,528. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,105,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 129,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

