DA Davidson Weighs in on Childrens Place Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Childrens Place in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $412.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Childrens Place by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Childrens Place by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

In related news, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $25,149.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

